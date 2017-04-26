Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Masimo (MASI) Stock Price

Press coverage about Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Masimo earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup Inc lowered Masimo to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Masimo to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) opened at 99.90 on Wednesday. Masimo has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.96.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business earned $183.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.48 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo will post $2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $279,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,458,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $24,012,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,544,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,911 shares of company stock valued at $45,905,761. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets a range of non-invasive patient monitoring technologies. The Company’s business is Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring, known as Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry.

