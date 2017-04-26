Xander Resources Inc (XND) Director Marsha Panar Sells 50,000 Shares

Xander Resources Inc (TSE:XND) Director Marsha Panar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$14,500.00.

Marsha Panar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Marsha Panar sold 3,500 shares of Xander Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total transaction of C$1,225.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Marsha Panar sold 10,000 shares of Xander Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$3,300.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/marsha-panar-sells-50000-shares-of-xander-resources-inc-xnd-stock-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Xander Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xander Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.