FY2017 Earnings Forecast for Marathon Oil Co. Issued By Jefferies Group (MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group cut their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst J. Gammel now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s FY2018 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.78 EPS.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Howard Weil raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $16.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KLR Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.01 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.
Shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) traded down 0.64% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,980,686 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $19.28. The company’s market cap is $13.14 billion.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Marathon Oil by 7.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in Marathon Oil by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 130,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 21.7% in the third quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 68,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 20.2% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 96,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 16,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 27.8% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.
