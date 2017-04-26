Manning and Napier Inc (MN) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) in a research note released on Monday morning. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $6.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manning and Napier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Manning and Napier in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) opened at 5.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81. Manning and Napier has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Manning and Napier had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Manning and Napier’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Manning and Napier will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/manning-and-napier-inc-mn-given-sell-rating-at-keefe-bruyette-woods-updated.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Manning and Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manning and Napier by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 26,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Manning and Napier by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Manning and Napier during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Wedgewood Partners Inc. boosted its position in Manning and Napier by 29.7% in the third quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. now owns 44,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Manning and Napier by 12.3% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manning and Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is an independent investment management company. The Company operates through investment management industry segment. It provides a range of investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds and collective investment trust funds, as well as a range of consultative services.

Receive News & Ratings for Manning and Napier Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning and Napier Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.