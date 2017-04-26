Manhattan Associates (MANH) Approves Stock Buyback Program

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan, which permits the company to repurchase $50 million in shares on Tuesday, January 31st, EventVestor reports. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) opened at 46.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $68.53.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.49 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 70.51% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MANH. Benchmark Co. cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc (Manhattan) is a developer and provider of supply chain commerce solutions. The Company operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific (APAC). It is engaged in developing, selling, deploying, servicing and maintaining software solutions designed to manage supply chains, inventory and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations.

