Majestic Wine PLC (MJW) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Majestic Wine PLC (LON:MJW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

MJW has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.86) target price on shares of Majestic Wine PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.84) target price on shares of Majestic Wine PLC in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.09) target price on shares of Majestic Wine PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Investec reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.75) target price on shares of Majestic Wine PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 363 ($4.64).

Shares of Majestic Wine PLC (LON:MJW) traded down 0.94% during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 420.50. 392,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 368.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 362.48. Majestic Wine PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 273.25 and a 12-month high of GBX 485.00.

Majestic Wine PLC Company Profile

Majestic Wine plc is a wine retailer. The Company acts as a holding company for its subsidiaries. The Company is engaged in the retailing of wines, beers and spirits. The Company operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Naked Wines and Lay & Wheeler. The Retail segment is a customer based wine retailer, selling wine, beer and spirits from stores across the United Kingdom, and online, and also incorporates the Company’s French business.

