M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,070 Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) traded up 10.49% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,668,667 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.76. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $121.75.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Corp had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post $3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Vetr raised Edwards Lifesciences Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences Corp from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences Corp from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences Corp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.39.

In other news, Director Kieran Gallahue acquired 3,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.10 per share, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,412.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,234,937.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,540 shares of company stock worth $9,173,288. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

