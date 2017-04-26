M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $234,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Micron Technology by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $125,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Micron Technology by 7.4% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) traded down 0.74% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,670,741 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.93. Micron Technology also saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 87,382 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 116% compared to the typical volume of 40,539 call options.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Micron Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company earned $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post $4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Instinet increased their price objective on Micron Technology to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Micron Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

In other news, VP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $3,104,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 421,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP April S. Arnzen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $28,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,388 shares of company stock valued at $9,500,740 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

