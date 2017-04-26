M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 2,980 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. SRB Corp raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) traded down 3.47% on Wednesday, hitting $88.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,385,784 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.80. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.51 and a 12-month high of $101.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average of $87.58.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post $7.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen and Company reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America Corp raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

In related news, COO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brandon Pedersen sold 16,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $1,660,815.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,603 shares of company stock worth $6,527,192 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is the holding company of Alaska Airlines (Alaska), Virgin America Inc, Horizon Air (Horizon) and other business units. The Company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. Its Mainline segment includes Alaska’s and Virgin America’s scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica and Cuba.

