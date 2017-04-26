Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Stake Lowered by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) traded down 0.64% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,261 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post $10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Harris sold 6,087 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $674,135.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barbara Koster sold 33,743 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $3,808,572.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,106,803.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, is a financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services, which includes life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. The Company’s operations consists of four divisions, which together encompass seven segments.

