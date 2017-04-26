M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $256,000 Stake in Spectra Energy Corp. (SE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Spectra Energy Corp. (NYSE:SE) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Spectra Energy Corp. were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectra Energy Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectra Energy Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Spectra Energy Corp. by 43.2% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Spectra Energy Corp. by 279.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Spectra Energy Corp. by 17.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spectra Energy Corp. (NYSE:SE) remained flat at $40.68 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.33. Spectra Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Spectra Energy Corp. (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Spectra Energy Corp. had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Spectra Energy Corp.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spectra Energy Corp. will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectra Energy Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectra Energy Corp. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.94.

About Spectra Energy Corp.

Spectra Energy Corp is a natural gas infrastructure company. The Company owns and operates natural gas-related energy assets and a crude oil pipeline system connecting Canadian and the United States producers to refineries. It conducts its business in four segments: Spectra Energy Partners, Distribution, Western Canada Transmission & Processing and Field Services.

