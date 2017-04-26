M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,455 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 49.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $173,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) traded down 1.31% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,274,037 shares. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $153.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.14. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business earned $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Netflix to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $178,477.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,365,663.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 14,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,103,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,244,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,416 shares of company stock valued at $50,333,671 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

