LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) will report earnings per share of $2.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries NV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.71. LyondellBasell Industries NV posted earnings per share of $2.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will report full-year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $11.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LyondellBasell Industries NV.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.25. LyondellBasell Industries NV had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 63.76%. The firm earned $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries NV’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Instinet increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries NV from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries NV in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries NV from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.94.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.29 Per Share” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/lyondellbasell-industries-nv-lyb-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-2-29-per-share-updated.html.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) opened at 88.38 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $69.82 and a 52 week high of $97.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. LyondellBasell Industries NV’s payout ratio is 37.36%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai New Holdings 2 Llc sold 139,617 shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $12,442,667.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacquelyn H. Wolf sold 14,769 shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $1,388,433.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,600,598 shares of company stock valued at $424,590,846. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV by 2.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV by 21.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 299,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,137,000 after buying an additional 53,009 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV by 17.7% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV by 3.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 634,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,187,000 after buying an additional 21,055 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 60,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries NV

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.