Lululemon Athletica inc.’s (LULU) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $64.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $64.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica inc. and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $80.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica inc. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lululemon Athletica inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $75.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica inc. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.98.

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) traded up 0.50% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.72. 2,826,596 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.23. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $81.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average is $61.54.

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $789 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.32 million. Lululemon Athletica inc. had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post $2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. during the fourth quarter worth $11,613,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,638,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. by 76.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,945,000 after buying an additional 410,595 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica inc.

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

