Zacks Investment Research Lowers LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc. is a diversified holding company which is engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the manufacture and sale of chemical products for the explosives, agricultural and industrial acids markets; the manufacture and sale of a broad range of hydronic fan coils and water source heat pumps as well as other products used in commercial and residential air conditioning systems; and the manufacture or purchase and sale of certain automotive and industrial products, including automotive bearings and other automotive replacement parts. “

Shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) traded up 2.50% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 747,398 shares. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 4.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. LSB Industries had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company earned $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LSB Industries will post ($1.82) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in LSB Industries during the third quarter valued at $632,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in LSB Industries by 10.7% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,392,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its position in LSB Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,925,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in LSB Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in LSB Industries during the third quarter valued at $130,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile

