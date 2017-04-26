Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vertical Research

Vertical Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) opened at 26.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.56 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post $1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, COO William Bradley Southern sold 15,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $384,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,087.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $88,418.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,918 shares of company stock worth $3,371,067 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,516,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,375,000 after buying an additional 184,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a manufacturer of building products. The Company’s products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures. The Company operates in four segments, which include North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Siding, Engineered Wood Products (EWP) and South America.

