Winslow Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in LKQ Co. (LKQ)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,386 shares during the period. LKQ comprises approximately 2.1% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of LKQ worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 0.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 746,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in LKQ by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 90,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its position in LKQ by 7.7% in the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 197,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 8.7% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 446,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) traded up 1.629% on Wednesday, hitting $30.255. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,206 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.237 and a beta of 0.51. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business earned $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post $1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 8,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $269,891.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,525,468.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is a distributor of vehicle products, including replacement parts, components and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles, as well as specialty vehicle products and accessories, and automotive glass products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale-North America; Europe; Specialty, and Self Service.

