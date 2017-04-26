Lindsay Co. (LNN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Lindsay had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company earned $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Lindsay’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) traded up 0.08% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,558 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.52 and a 200 day moving average of $79.83. The firm has a market cap of $936.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.74. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $89.98.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Lindsay in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lindsay from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

In other news, insider Rick Parod sold 40,241 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $3,443,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Downing sold 5,000 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $436,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Lindsay by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lindsay by 0.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Lindsay by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lindsay by 0.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Lindsay by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, provides a range of water management and road infrastructure products and services. The Company operates through two segments: Irrigation Segment and Infrastructure Segment. The Irrigation Segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, which are used primarily in the agricultural industry.

