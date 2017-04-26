Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business earned $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.82 million.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) opened at 9.45 on Wednesday. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $152.66 million, a P/E ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Lifeway Foods worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc (Lifeway) is engaged in the manufacturing of probiotic, cultured, functional dairy health food products. The Company is engaged in the sale of fermented dairy products, which are produced and are sold to consumers through a network of distributors and retailers in the United States.

