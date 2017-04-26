Analysts Set LifePoint Health Inc (LPNT) PT at $66.10

LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ:LPNT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.10.

A number of research firms have commented on LPNT. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on LifePoint Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on LifePoint Health from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet raised LifePoint Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised LifePoint Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LifePoint Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In related news, EVP John P. Bumpus sold 26,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $1,714,848.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,642.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Dill sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,570,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $5,149,054 in the last 90 days. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in LifePoint Health by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,386,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,758,000 after buying an additional 382,785 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in LifePoint Health by 3,757.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,412,000 after buying an additional 368,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LifePoint Health during the fourth quarter valued at $19,865,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LifePoint Health during the third quarter valued at $13,453,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in LifePoint Health during the fourth quarter valued at $11,906,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) opened at 61.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.23. LifePoint Health has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $75.70.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business earned $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. LifePoint Health had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 1.93%. LifePoint Health’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LifePoint Health will post $4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LifePoint Health

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers and post-acute facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 72 hospital campuses in 22 states, having a total of 9,424 licensed beds. It offers a range of general and specialized healthcare services to patients through a network of hospitals and outpatient facilities.

