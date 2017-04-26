Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures (LVNTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LVNTA. FBR & Co raised Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA) opened at 53.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $53.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures by 124.0% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 26,133 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures during the third quarter valued at $209,000.

Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures Company Profile

Liberty Interactive Corporation (Liberty) owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), Backcountry.com, Inc (Backcountry), Bodybuilding.com, LLC (Bodybuilding), CommerceHub and Evite, Inc (Evite) and its equity affiliates Expedia, Inc (Expedia), HSN, Inc (HSN), FTD Companies, Inc (FTD), Interval Leisure Group, Inc (Interval Leisure Group) and LendingTree, Inc (LendingTree).

