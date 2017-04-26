Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Stake Increased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63,139 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.23% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 71.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $4,454,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2,123.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 926,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 885,199 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 383,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) traded up 0.58% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,281 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $11.42.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm earned $95.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post $0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LXP shares. Barclays PLC downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of equity and debt investments in single-tenant commercial properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had equity ownership interests in approximately 195 consolidated real estate properties, located in 40 states and containing an aggregate of approximately 43.3 million square feet of space, approximately 96.0% of which was leased.

