TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Shares Bought by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,894 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in TJX Companies by 57.1% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 84,608 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,327,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 21,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership now owns 334,282 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $24,997,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 340,334 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,450,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) traded up 0.56% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.22. 1,034,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.70. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $83.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company earned $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post $3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.24.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Michael Macmillan sold 21,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $1,662,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,682,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 15,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $1,201,146.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,806.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,751 shares of company stock valued at $4,426,377 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States were collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of 2,221 stores, as of January 28, 2017.

