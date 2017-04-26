Lear Co. (LEA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $148.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.
Lear (NYSE:LEA) opened at 140.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.37 and a 200 day moving average of $134.45. Lear has a one year low of $97.35 and a one year high of $149.00.
In other news, SVP Mel Stephens sold 21,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $3,054,630.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Capo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $219,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345 shares in the company, valued at $50,476.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,476 shares of company stock worth $30,080,372 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Lear by 1.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Lear by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp boosted its stake in Lear by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 4,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lear by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.
Lear Company Profile
Lear Corporation (Lear) is a supplier to the global automotive industry. The Company is engaged in supplying seating, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components and software, to automotive manufacturers. The Company’s segments include Seating and E-Systems.
