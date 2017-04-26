Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Stake Decreased by Laurel Grove Capital LLC

Laurel Grove Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Laurel Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. by 178.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) traded down 2.44% on Wednesday, hitting $83.49. 4,284,685 shares of the stock traded hands. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $96.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average is $85.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.18. The company earned $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Capital One Financial Corp. had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post $7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Capital One Financial Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Rafferty Capital Markets raised Capital One Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Nomura raised Capital One Financial Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Capital One Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $63,769.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre E. Leroy sold 8,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $792,633.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,570.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 833,935 shares of company stock valued at $74,412,906 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial Corp.

Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through branches, the Internet and other distribution channels. The Company’s segments include Credit Card, Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking and Other.

