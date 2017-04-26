Priceline Group Inc (PCLN) Stake Reduced by Laurel Grove Capital LLC

Laurel Grove Capital LLC lowered its stake in Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Priceline Group makes up about 3.4% of Laurel Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Laurel Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Priceline Group were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Priceline Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,150,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Priceline Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,444,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Priceline Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,727,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Priceline Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 91,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,366,000 after buying an additional 26,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in shares of Priceline Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 5,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,964,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN) traded down 0.16% on Wednesday, reaching $1796.25. 116,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $88.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.62. Priceline Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1,148.06 and a 12 month high of $1,807.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,765.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,596.92.

Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.09 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Priceline Group had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Priceline Group Inc will post $74.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCLN. Cowen and Company upped their target price on shares of Priceline Group from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie set a $1,970.00 target price on shares of Priceline Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,850.00 price target on shares of Priceline Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up previously from $1,860.00) on shares of Priceline Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $1,935.00 price target on shares of Priceline Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Priceline Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,836.83.

In other Priceline Group news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,743.00, for a total transaction of $212,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,961,727. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Finnegan sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.38, for a total value of $5,281,119.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,955,566.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Priceline Group

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

