Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have $48.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. is a supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LW. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on Lamb Weston Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) traded down 0.325% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.135. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,983 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43. Lamb Weston Holdings has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $43.48. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 20.766.

Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.74 million. Lamb Weston Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings will post $2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lamb Weston Holdings by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston Holdings by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston Holdings by 6,120.0% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 6.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc (Lamb Weston), is a supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. The Company’s segments include Global, Foodservice, Retail and Other. The Global segment includes operations associated with Lamb Weston’s business with large chain restaurant customers, whether those results are generated in the United States or abroad, as well as operations associated with retail and foodservice customers located outside of the United States and Canada.

