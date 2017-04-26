L3 Technologies (LLL) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media coverage about L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) has been trending somewhat negative recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. L3 Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of -0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the aerospace company an impact score of 77 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) opened at 170.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.37 and its 200 day moving average is $157.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.09. L3 Technologies has a 12 month low of $126.44 and a 12 month high of $171.24.

LLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $160.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3 Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.21.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/l3-technologies-lll-getting-somewhat-negative-media-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

In other news, SVP John S. Mega sold 6,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.80, for a total value of $1,024,419.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael T. Strianese sold 22,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $3,540,104.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,528 shares of company stock worth $13,759,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is engaged as a contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment (including modifications, logistics and maintenance), simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems.

Receive News & Ratings for L3 Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3 Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.