Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KOS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kosmos Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Capital One Financial Corp. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup Inc raised Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $7.00 target price on Kosmos Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) traded up 4.44% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,014,241 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.36 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $7.39.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 68.54%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) to “Hold”” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/kosmos-energy-ltd-kos-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In other news, SVP Jason Doughty acquired 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 400,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 26.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (Kosmos) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the emerging areas along the Atlantic Margins. Its assets include existing production and development projects offshore Ghana, discoveries and further exploration potential offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco and Western Sahara.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kosmos Energy (KOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.