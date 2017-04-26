Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Philips’ shares have outperformed the Zacks categorized Electronic Product Miscellaneous industry average over the three months. Going forward, the company believes that increased spending on healthcare and fitness will act as a long-term growth driver. Also, the company’s comprehensive performance improvement and change-initiative programs – Accelerate, End2End productivity and Design for Excellence – are proving conducive to its growth. However, on the flip side, higher rising expenses and escalating taxes are proving to be a drag on its profits. Uncertainties in the U.S. market, especially after the election of President Donald Trump, will likely delay capital spending of hospitals, thus posing concerns. Also, Philipd is under scrutiny from the FDA concerning a defibrillators dispute, which could have a meaningful impact on the operations of this business.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PHG. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Koninklijke Philips NV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips NV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) traded down 0.46% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,888 shares. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Koninklijke Philips NV had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.8634 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.75. Koninklijke Philips NV’s payout ratio is 43.86%.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/koninklijke-philips-nv-phg-rating-increased-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips NV by 10.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips NV during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips NV during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips NV by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips NV during the third quarter worth $203,000. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips NV

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is a health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, and Lighting. The Company’s Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.