Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY) Raised to Buy at Liberum Capital

Koninklijke DSM (NASDAQ:RDSMY) was upgraded by Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Koninklijke DSM (NASDAQ:RDSMY) traded down 0.94% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 23,776 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03. Koninklijke DSM has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $18.21.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Royal DSM) is a global science-based company, engaged in offering health, nutrition and materials. The Company’s segments include Nutrition, Performance Materials, Innovation Center and Corporate Activities. Its Nutrition segment includes DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties.

