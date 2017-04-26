Knight Transportation (KNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank AG

Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Knight Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Knight Transportation in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut Knight Transportation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen and Company lifted their price target on Knight Transportation from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Knight Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.
Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX) opened at 34.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59. Knight Transportation has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.74.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Knight Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Knight Transportation by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Knight Transportation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Knight Transportation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Knight Transportation by 1.6% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Knight Transportation by 3.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.
About Knight Transportation
Knight Transportation, Inc is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services, which involve the movement of trailer or container loads of freight from origin to destination for a single customer. The Company operates through two segments: Trucking and Logistics. Its Trucking segment consists of three operating units: dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload and drayage services.
