Kirkland's, Inc. (KIRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Kirkland’s has been taking all possible measures to bring about a turnaround in its business. Recently, management has chalked out various strategic plans to improve traffic at stores. It has also ramped up marketing efforts to boost sales. However, Kirkland’s is reporting lower comparable store sales for the past few quarters as more and more people are resorting to online buying. In order to match up the trend, the company is also focusing on e-Commerce, but it is still trailing way behind. Estimates have been lowered significantly lower sales during fourth quarter fiscal. Shares of Kirkland's underperformed the Zacks categorized Retail-Wholesale sector for the past one year. The home furnishing stock has been incurring higher operating expenses for several quarters, due to increased shipping and packaging expenses.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Kirkland's from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Kirkland's from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) remained flat at $12.25 during trading on Tuesday. 164,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20. Kirkland's has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.41.

Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.12 million. Kirkland's had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.22%. Kirkland's’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland's will post $0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kirkland's by 1.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Kirkland's by 26.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland's during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Kirkland's by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kirkland's by 28.1% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 451,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 99,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland's Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc is a specialty retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. The Company’s merchandise categories include wall decor, art, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, fragrance and accessories, frames, housewares, impulse and personal accessories, outdoor living and artificial floral products.

