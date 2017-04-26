Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Shares Bought by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 122,195 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned about 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $27,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 21,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. Elkhorn Investments LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,669,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) traded up 0.10% on Wednesday, hitting $20.92. 10,689,006 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $23.36.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm earned $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. Vetr downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.49 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $27.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.68.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

