Ibex Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blenheim Capital Management BV bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 535.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) traded up 0.10% on Wednesday, reaching $20.92. 10,689,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 0.73. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $23.36.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business earned $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vetr lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.49 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $27.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.68.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

