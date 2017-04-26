Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Buys 14 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,040,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,770,000 after buying an additional 19,334 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp during the fourth quarter worth $937,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp during the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp during the fourth quarter worth $4,748,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) traded down 2.03% on Wednesday, hitting $130.13. 2,147,031 shares of the stock traded hands. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $111.30 and a 12 month high of $138.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.26.

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The business earned $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Kimberly Clark Corp had a return on equity of 614.22% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post $6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimberly Clark Corp’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark Corp to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark Corp from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark Corp in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark Corp in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Kimberly Clark Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $483,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly Clark Corp Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

