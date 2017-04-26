MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) to Post FY2017 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co’s FY2018 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $703.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised MSC Industrial Direct Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised MSC Industrial Direct Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct Co from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) opened at 91.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day moving average of $92.67. MSC Industrial Direct Co has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $105.70. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 5,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co by 4.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,944,000. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co by 7.5% in the third quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 327,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MSC Industrial Direct Co news, SVP Gregory Polli sold 10,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $1,101,449.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Davanzo sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $310,381.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,953 shares of company stock valued at $4,371,211. Insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. MSC Industrial Direct Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.12%.

About MSC Industrial Direct Co

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc is a North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. The Company’s range of MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components and electrical supplies.

