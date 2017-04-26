Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Acquires 36,194 Shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (KB)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,496 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,194 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned about 0.11% of KB Financial Group worth $15,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Numeric Investors LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,984,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) traded down 1.53% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.00. 173,013 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc is a financial holding company in Korea. The Company’s operations include Kookmin Bank, a commercial bank in Korea. The Company operates through six business segments: retail banking operations, corporate banking operations, other banking operations, credit card operations, investment and securities operations, and life insurance operations.

