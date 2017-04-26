JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €88.50 ($96.20) price objective on Airbus Group SE (EPA:EAD) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EAD. Credit Suisse Group AG set a €76.00 ($82.61) price objective on Airbus Group SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($91.30) price objective on Airbus Group SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BNP Paribas set a €80.00 ($86.96) price target on Airbus Group SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc set a €82.00 ($89.13) price target on Airbus Group SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Airbus Group SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €76.04 ($82.65).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Airbus Group SE (EAD) Given a €88.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/jpmorgan-chase-88-50-price-target-updated.html.

About Airbus Group SE

Airbus Group SE, formerly Airbus Group NV, is a company based in the Netherlands that is active in the aerospace and defense industry. The Company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment focuses on the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of commercial jet aircraft and aircraft components, as well as on aircraft conversion and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Group SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus Group SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.