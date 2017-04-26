Marina Biotech, Inc. (MRNA) CEO Joseph W. Ramelli Purchases 35,500 Shares

Marina Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRNA) CEO Joseph W. Ramelli acquired 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $13,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,854.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marina Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRNA) opened at 0.305 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $29.64 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18. Marina Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.52.

Marina Biotech Company Profile

Marina Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapies to treat orphan diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes CEQ508, a product in clinical development for the treatment of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP), and preclinical programs for the treatment of type 1 myotonic dystrophy (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

