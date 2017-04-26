Joint Corp (JYNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Joint Corp in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Feltl & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Joint Corp in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) remained flat at $3.78 during midday trading on Tuesday. 14,509 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $49.34 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. Joint Corp has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Joint Corp had a negative return on equity of 78.74% and a negative net margin of 69.13%. The company earned $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Joint Corp will post ($0.32) EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/joint-corp-jynt-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Holt purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenhill Advisors Llc sold 43,214 shares of Joint Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $135,259.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. boosted its stake in Joint Corp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 2,169,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 105,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Joint Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Joint Corp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 565,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL boosted its position in shares of Joint Corp by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Joint Corp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 115,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joint Corp Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports and manages chiropractic clinics through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights throughout the United States. The Company is franchisor and operator of chiropractic clinics. The Company offers its patients the opportunity to visit its clinics without an appointment and receive prompt attention.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Joint Corp (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.