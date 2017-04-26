John Wood Group PLC (WG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd upgraded shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Numis Securities Ltd currently has GBX 929 ($11.88) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 900 ($11.51).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on John Wood Group PLC from GBX 830 ($10.61) to GBX 900 ($11.51) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 875 ($11.19) price target on shares of John Wood Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on John Wood Group PLC from GBX 900 ($11.51) to GBX 825 ($10.55) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded John Wood Group PLC to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 800 ($10.23) to GBX 650 ($8.31) in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on John Wood Group PLC from GBX 570 ($7.29) to GBX 720 ($9.20) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 825.56 ($10.55).

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) traded up 1.90% during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 803.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,893 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 769.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 808.29. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 2.99 billion. John Wood Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 596.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 909.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a €0.23 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.37%.

