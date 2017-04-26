Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. JMP Securities currently has a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CALA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc raised Calithera Biosciences from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calithera Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) traded down 1.28% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 323,042 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $14.90. The stock’s market capitalization is $316.76 million.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post ($0.85) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L acquired 487,804 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $131,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 386,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $381,000. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 71.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 325,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor and immune cell targets that control key metabolic pathways in the tumor microenvironment. It is engaged in developing agents that take advantage of the metabolic requirements of tumor cells and cancer-fighting immune cells, such as cytotoxic T-cells.

