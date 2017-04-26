Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Jefferies Group lifted their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a research note issued to investors on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Forecasted to Post Q4 2017 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/jefferies-group-weighs-in-on-intercontinental-exchange-incs-q4-2017-earnings-ice-updated.html.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ICE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.50 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.72.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) traded up 0.54% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.30. 752,088 shares of the stock were exchanged. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $47.62 and a one year high of $61.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 28.64%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Thomas W. Farley sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $1,851,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Farley sold 22,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $1,283,623.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,880,849.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,593,887 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friess Associates LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 415.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, formerly IntercontinentalExchange Group, Inc, is a network of regulated exchanges and clearing houses for financial and commodity markets. The Company delivers transparent and accessible data, technology and risk management services to markets around the world through its portfolio of exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, ICE Futures, Liffe and Euronext.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.