IDEX Co. (IEX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC restated their hold rating on shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in a report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $79.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IEX. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered IDEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) traded up 0.43% on Wednesday, reaching $103.91. 123,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.65 and its 200 day moving average is $91.61. IDEX has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $104.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.14 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEX will post $4.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEX news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at $281,023.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Creative Planning increased its stake in IDEX by 60.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

