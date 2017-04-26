Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 24.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.53 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $30.97 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) opened at 35.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $63.73. The company’s market capitalization is $1.96 billion.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 333.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post ($2.50) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 175.0% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 34,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of ribose nucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. It operates through discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

