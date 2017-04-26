Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (REGN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in a report published on Wednesday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $357.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $421.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Leerink Swann set a $448.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a market perform rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $429.95.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) traded down 0.015% on Wednesday, hitting $372.265. The stock had a trading volume of 180,532 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $325.35 and a 12-month high of $452.96. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.352 and a beta of 1.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post $12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,810,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,139,992,000 after buying an additional 483,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,240,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,189,574,000 after buying an additional 68,675 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,122,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,146,000 after buying an additional 91,223 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,387,000 after buying an additional 118,896 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,715,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,672,000 after buying an additional 567,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company commercializes medicines for eye diseases, high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, and an inflammatory condition and have product candidates in development in other areas, including rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, atopic dermatitis, pain, cancer, and infectious diseases.

