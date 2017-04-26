Jeff Green Sells 10,700 Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT) Stock

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) insider Jeff Green sold 10,700 shares of Perpetual Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$17,120.00.

Jeff Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Jeff Green sold 1,100 shares of Perpetual Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.69, for a total transaction of C$1,859.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Jeff Green sold 2,752 shares of Perpetual Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$4,403.20.

On Friday, March 24th, Jeff Green acquired 5,100 shares of Perpetual Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,160.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Jeff Green sold 13,000 shares of Perpetual Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total transaction of C$21,060.00.

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) traded up 1.31% on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. 61,714 shares of the stock traded hands. Perpetual Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 million and a P/E ratio of 0.78.

PMT has been the topic of several research reports. GMP Securities lowered shares of Perpetual Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Perpetual Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Perpetual Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Perpetual Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Perpetual Energy

Perpetual Energy Inc (Perpetual) is a Canada-based oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in finding, developing, producing and marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), oil and bitumen. Perpetual’s business consists of operations in Alberta focused on exploring and developing the natural gas and NGL resource opportunities in the deep basin in west central Alberta; the exploration for and extraction of heavy oil in eastern Alberta; the development and production of shallow natural gas from mature producing regions in eastern Alberta; bitumen opportunities in northeast Alberta, and interest in a commercial gas storage business through the operation and ownership in a gas storage facility at Warwick in east central Alberta.

