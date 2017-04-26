Vetr Inc. Downgrades JD.Com Inc (JD) to Buy

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $36.18 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Vetr‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $32.50) on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America Corp raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upped their price target on JD.Com from $31.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) opened at 34.96 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $49.58 billion. JD.Com has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $35.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business earned $80.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 43.1% in the first quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 61,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 13.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 135,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JD.Com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,232,000 after buying an additional 127,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in JD.Com during the first quarter worth about $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is an online direct sales company. The Company engages in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in China on the Internet through its Website, www.jd.com.

