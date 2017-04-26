Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (JAZZ) Downgraded by Vetr Inc. to “Buy”

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $161.19 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $170.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.23.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) traded up 1.84% during trading on Monday, reaching $157.75. The company had a trading volume of 427,167 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.17 and its 200-day moving average is $124.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $160.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm earned $396.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – will post $11.10 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (JAZZ) Downgraded by Vetr Inc. to “Buy”” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/jazz-pharmaceuticals-plc-jazz-cut-to-buy-at-vetr-inc-updated-updated.html.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $152,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,927,650.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.56, for a total transaction of $30,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,942 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,147. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 11.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – during the first quarter valued at $595,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 60.4% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc - Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc - and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.